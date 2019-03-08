Uber driver creates 'Uber menu' for personalized ride experience

Anyone who regularly uses ridesharing apps to get around knows the experience can be unpredictable for both the driver and the customer.But one Uber driver is trying to change that, by offering up a kind of 'choose your own adventure' trip.In addition to phone chargers and bottles of water, George Ure offers customers a ride menu.The options include a "standup ride" where he tells you about things he finds funny, like prison stories.The "silent ride", which is exactly what it sounds like.The "therapy ride" where customers get to unload all their problems.And of course, the "creepy ride"."Look back in the rearview, just really weird, you know, and then there's the rude ride where I be just absolutely, absolutely rude," says Ure.Ure's menu may have stayed within the confines of his Nissan, if not for a customer who was so tickled by the idea he tweeted a photo of it.It has since been shared hundreds of thousands of times.Ure says he hopes it will inspire other drivers to do the same.-----