Uber to roll out 'rider safety reminders'

The ride-sharing company, Uber, has announced it will soon roll out "rider safety reminders" to address concerns over people "posing" as company drivers.

These reminders will come as push alerts to your cell phone, making sure you check the license plate number and the car's make and model while comparing the name and picture of the driver assigned to you through the app.

The push to stop fake drivers comes three weeks after the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson of New Jersey.

Authorities say the University of South Carolina student got into a car she believed was her Uber after a night out.

The driver, Nathaniel Rowland, is charged with her murder.

Josephson's parents launched the hashtag campaign "Whats My Name" to spread awareness.
