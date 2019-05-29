Uber start deactivating riders from apps if rating is too low

If you're an Uber rider, you may want to pay closer attention to your satisfaction rating.The company announced it will start denying riders access to its' services if they have a "significantly below average rating" on Wednesday.Documents say this would include access to Uber Eats and their e-scooter app- JUMP.A company spokesperson told CNN the number rating to get you kicked off will vary depending on the city.According to sources, riders will supposedly receive several notification warnings before their account is deactivated.The company says it will also suggest ways to fix their ratings like: being polite to drivers and not leaving trash inside of the car.