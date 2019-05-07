UNO says you've been playing the game wrong and Twitter is not having it

It's a controversy surrounding the rules for the family-friendly card game UNO.Apparently, a popular maneuver is, in fact, against the rules.UNO pointed out on Twitter that you can't stack cards.The tweet reads, "If someone puts down a plus four card, you must draw four and your turn is skipped. You can't put down a plus two to make the next person draw six. We know you've tried."The internet wasn't having it.Tracy the emotional support penguin tweeted, "I know this is literally your game that you made up but this is incorrect. I am sorry."Apparently, people don't read card game rules but pass along the way they've always played.