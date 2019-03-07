Society

Upper Gwynedd police buy special tricycle for young boy

EMBED <>More Videos

Upper Gwynedd police buy special tricycle for young boy. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on March 7, 2019.

UPPER GWYNEDD, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police officers in Montgomery County decided to intentionally break one of their department's policies as part of an effort to brighten one child's day.

For several years, officers from Upper Gwynedd Township were fined for breaking the facial hair policy.

Those funds were used to buy a specially adapted tricycle for retired detective and district justice John Murray's grandson, Jonah.

Officers were able to present the bike to Jonah, and he just couldn't wait to jump on.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News

Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvania newsbikes
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homicide on SEPTA Platform as Transit Officer Strike Continues
Woman found shot in parked car in Willingboro neighborhood
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
Man killed inside Chinese restaurant
AccuWeather: Turning Less Harsh
Mayor Jim Kenney proposes $5 billion spending plan
Truck overturns on freeway ramp, spills beer cans
Show More
Student accepted into 39 colleges, awarded $1.6M in scholarships
Man found shot to death in pickup truck
Baby falls from second story window in North Philadelphia
Fran Dunphy to coach last home game at Temple
Gender reveal party ends in mixed emotions
More TOP STORIES News