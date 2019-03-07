Upper Gwynedd police buy special tricycle for young boy

UPPER GWYNEDD, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police officers in Montgomery County decided to intentionally break one of their department's policies as part of an effort to brighten one child's day.For several years, officers from Upper Gwynedd Township were fined for breaking the facial hair policy.Those funds were used to buy a specially adapted tricycle for retired detective and district justice John Murray's grandson, Jonah.Officers were able to present the bike to Jonah, and he just couldn't wait to jump on.------