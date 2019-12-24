Society

New York UPS driver hides Christmas toy behind garbage bins, tops with cardboard

ORANGE COUNTY, New York -- A UPS driver was caught on camera going above and beyond to ensure a Christmas delivery would not be spoiled for the children inside a home.

The driver dropped off a large toy in Orange County, New York, on Thursday, but the box clearly revealed what was inside.

So the driver leaned it up against the garage door and then moved two large trash bins in front of it before topping it off with cardboard to conceal the present from prying eyes.

The homeowners posted the video on social media with a big thank you to the concerned driver.

That driver said he had no idea he was being recorded, he just wanted to make sure he didn't spoil the Christmas surprise.

"UPS drivers are trained to deliver packages in a way that keeps them out of sight as much as possible," UPS said in a statement. "Sometimes they need to get creative, especially when making deliveries such as this one for the holidays."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyorange countychristmasupsdelivery service
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
200 arrests, $670K in drugs and 21 guns seized in Kensington
Teen shot while leaving skating party in Newark: Police
Teen shot and killed in North Philadelphia identified
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Bakery using Christmas Eve tradition to help explosion victims
Last minute shoppers make their way through Target
La Salle College High School students deliver holiday cheer to patients
Show More
$12,000 raised for WWII veteran who was scammed
Chicago children fight off carjacker who tried to steal family car
Record numbers predicted to hit the road for holiday travels
76ers hope to give home fans a gift as they face Bucks
AccuWeather: Dry, mild for travel today and on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News