UPS Freight preparing for possible employee strike

UPS preparing for possible employee strike.

UPS trucks could be sitting idle Monday as their drivers walk off the job.

That's because contract negotiations between UPS Freight and its employees' union have reached an impasse.

Last month, the union made demands that included wage increases, tighter restrictions, and limits on subcontracting, earning protection for dock work and more.

UPS countered with a "final offer" which the union members began voting on last Wednesday.

If it isn't approved, drivers could go on strike.

