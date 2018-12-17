US homeless count up slightly, but declines in key cities

A federal report released Monday states a half a million people across the United States are homeless.The report found two-thirds of America's homeless are in shelters, while the rest are living on the street.Homelessness stayed mostly flat from 2017-2018, up only .3 percent.Notably, fewer veterans and families with children were homeless.Philadelphia had the 13th largest homeless population this year.There were an estimated 5,788 homeless people in this year's count, up 1.7 percent over last year.Of that nearly 6,000 people, 1,083 of them were said to be living on the street.City officials contend Philadelphia has the smallest homeless population among large cities.------