Postage stamp price to increase to 55 cents on Jan. 27

The United States Postal Service is set to implement a price hike on Sunday, Jan. 27, that will bump the price of stamps up by 5 cents. (Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON --
It now costs you a little bit more to mail a letter.

The United States Postal Service has implemented a price hike that will impact the price of not only stamps but also flat-rate boxes and envelopes sold by the agency and other shipping and mailing services.

Postage for a one-ounce letter will increase from 50 cents to 55 cents, though the postage for additional ounces will decrease from 21 cents to 15 cents. The nickel increase is the largest percentage hike since 1991 when postage increased from 25 to 29 cents.

Rates for outbound international letters and domestic postcards will remain the same, at $1.15 and 35 cents, respectively.

Click here for a full list of updated USPS rates and prices.
