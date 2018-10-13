USPS looks to raise the price of stamps

You could soon be paying more to send off that letter.That's because the U.S. Postal Service has asked to increase the price of its first-class stamp.Its board of governors has requested a five-cent increase to the forever stamp.That would make it 55 cents per stamp.If approved, the increase would take effect in January.The new price plan comes at a time when USPS is struggling with sales, as mail has been replaced with electronic communication.------