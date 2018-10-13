U.S. & WORLD

USPS looks to raise the price of stamps

EMBED </>More Videos

USPS looks to raise the price of stamps. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 13, 2018.

You could soon be paying more to send off that letter.

That's because the U.S. Postal Service has asked to increase the price of its first-class stamp.

Its board of governors has requested a five-cent increase to the forever stamp.

That would make it 55 cents per stamp.

If approved, the increase would take effect in January.

The new price plan comes at a time when USPS is struggling with sales, as mail has been replaced with electronic communication.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldUSPS
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Truck falls off narrow road in California
Michigan bowling alley employee assaulted with bowling ball
AT&T to launch video streaming service in 2019
Report says credit card rates have risen sharply
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Governor Wolf signs tougher rules for guns in domestic violence cases
Former Penn State president Graham Spanier asks high court to review case
The line to the British throne
Man is 1st athlete with cerebral palsy to sign with Nike
More Society
Top Stories
Cell phone found taped under bathroom sink at West Chester Univ.
Pedestrian critically injured in hit and run in Kensington
Tractor trailer crashes, overturns at base of Walt Whitman Bridge in New Jersey
2 men injured after shooting outside North Philadelphia lounge
Teenagers sought after running from scene of shooting in Overbrook Park
Toddler's remains found in trash-strewn Camden alleyway
Wagner to Gov. Wolf: I'll stomp on your face with golf spikes
Police shoot and kill 2 pitbulls after 2 people attacked in Camden
Show More
Downed wire causes car fire across from Delco school
Conference empowering women held in Center City
Cherry Street Pier unveiled along the Del. River Waterfront
Former teacher apparently kills self during molestation trial
Teen driver shot in Philadelphia's Logan section
More News