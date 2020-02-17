Utah police respond to 911 call from frantic mom in need of baby formula

ALPINE, Utah (WPVI) -- Emergency dispatchers in Utah received an unusual call for help from a mother of a six-week-old baby."I have no formula. And I have no idea how I can get formula to her. And I've been calling neighbors and no one will answer," Shannon Bird said in the call.Bird called 911 in a panic after her milk suddenly dried up, she had no formula and no way to get it.She says he four other children were sleeping and her husband was out of town.Officers with the Long Peak Police Department responded.They first stopped at a store and grabbed a gallon of milk, which they quickly learned would not work.The officers then ran over to another store and a short time later they returned with formula.Officers say it's all part of the job.