Utah to enforce strictest DUI law in the country

Beginning Saturday, Utah will have the strictest DUI law in the country.Drivers will be held to a blood alcohol limit of .05 instead of .08, like it was there and still is in most states.Critics worry the change will punish responsible drinkers and hurt tourism.But the NTSB and other supporters say it's all about saving lives.Closer to home, Pennsylvania's new DUI penalties took effect just before Christmas.There's now increased prison time under certain circumstances, and repeat offenders may be charged with a felony instead of a misdemeanor.------