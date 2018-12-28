U.S. & WORLD

Utah to enforce strictest DUI law in the country

EMBED </>More Videos

Utah to enforce strictest DUI law in the country. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on December 28, 2018.

Beginning Saturday, Utah will have the strictest DUI law in the country.

Drivers will be held to a blood alcohol limit of .05 instead of .08, like it was there and still is in most states.

Critics worry the change will punish responsible drinkers and hurt tourism.

But the NTSB and other supporters say it's all about saving lives.

Closer to home, Pennsylvania's new DUI penalties took effect just before Christmas.

There's now increased prison time under certain circumstances, and repeat offenders may be charged with a felony instead of a misdemeanor.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldDUIlaws
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Wells Fargo pays $575 million to settle state investigations
Bride goes viral after she says she kicked couple out of kid-free wedding
Man asks for help finding kidney for wife, goes viral
Boy survives being buried under avalanche for 40 minutes
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Bride goes viral after she says she kicked couple out of kid-free wedding
Court rules mothers' drug use in pregnancy isn't child abuse
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112
More Society
Top Stories
Video captures rescue of Philly officer after fiery crash
AccuWeather: Bright, dry weekend
5 suspects sought for murder in West Oak Lane
Christmas Miracle: Boy, 3, gets the gift of life on his birthday
Three-alarm building fire causes traffic problems in NE Philadelphia
Measles warning for travelers who went through Newark airport
Parking restrictions, road closures for 2019 Mummers Parade
Source of mysterious music plaguing riverside towns revealed
Show More
Court rules mothers' drug use in pregnancy isn't child abuse
Christmas morning gunfire in NE Philly captured on video
Liberty Bell, Independence Hall open this weekend despite shutdown
Suspect sought for Christmas Day sex assault
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
More News