VALENTINE'S DAY

Valentine's Day: Name roach after ex, shred photo at Hooters, gift prices

EMBED </>More Videos

Valentine's Day: Name a cockroach after an ex. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on February 7, 2019.

Not that we are counting or anything, but a friendly reminder that Valentine's Day is coming up soon.

And if you haven't gotten that special someone something, this story may have you thinking love is not enough.
Love is (How Much) Money?

A new survey conducted by financial services company Bank Rate found the sexes have very different expectations on how much should be spent on Valentine's Day.

Men will spend an average of $340 on their partners, while women will spend about $65.

Turns out though, women expect their partners to spend about $150.

However, men have much higher expectations thinking their partners will spend $211.

Shredding at Hooters

So what if you don't have a special someone to take you out this year?

No worries.

The restaurant chain Hooters is back with its "Shred Your Ex" deal.

The restaurant is giving away 10 free boneless wings to anyone who shreds a picture of their ex-special someone.

You must buy any 10 wings first to participate.

Quit Bugging Me

Or maybe an ex keeps bugging you?

A zoo in Texas is here to help.

They are holding an event for Valentine's Day where you can submit the name of your ex, which will be assigned to a cockroach...and then fed to a meerkat.

You will be able to watch the whole thing unfold on the zoo's Facebook page.


-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyconsumervalentine's dayzoou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VALENTINE'S DAY
What's the Deal: Deep discounts at the Goodwill bridal sale
Consumer Reports: Best baking chocolates for your Valentine's Day sweets
Krispy Kreme offering 'conversation doughnuts' for Valentine's Day
Heart-shaped meteorite up for auction for Valentine's Day
More valentine's day
SOCIETY
Dad steps off train to smoke, leaves baby on board
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
Texas father takes son's alleged cyberbullies to court
Shredded Banksy million dollar painting goes on display in Germany
More Society
Top Stories
Police shoot pit bull after owner, woman attacked
Officials: Patient hospitalized in Philadelphia does not have Ebola
Pedestrian killed after being struck by two cars
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
Fresh Start closes after Darby Borough sells building for $1 to SEPTA
Baby accidentally left on train as dad smokes cigarette
Fox Chase street floods due to water main break
Murphy signs bill requiring panic alarms in schools into law
Show More
Troubleshooters: Twin issues
Toddler gets stuck in claw machine
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, 50s Today
Police: Bus driver caught watching porn in front of students
Fire burns to 2-alarms at recycling plant
More News