Vandals target American Red Cross building in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the vandals who marked up a building in Center City overnight.

Authorities say someone spray-painted several blue swastikas on the front of the American Red Cross building located on the 2200 block of Chestnut Street.

It seems the vandals also hit a construction site nearby.

On Sunday, crews quickly painted over the hateful symbol but it could still be seen through the paint.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
