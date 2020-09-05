Vandals target youth baseball field run by nonprofit

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are trying to identify the vandals who tagged a baseball diamond run by a non-profit organization in Roxborough.The property's surveillance cameras caught multiple angles of at least two different people trespassing, believed to be behind the graffiti on the 21st Ward's Junior League baseball field.The 21st Ward Junior League is a nonprofit organization that serves the children of Northwest Philadelphia.They have no paid employees and can provide sports activities to resident children only through volunteer efforts and participation.The dugout was spray painted, as the suspects left a signature."Anytime something like this happens, it costs time, volunteers and it costs money," said Brian Sannicandro, commissioner of the 21st Ward Junior baseball league. "We're a nonprofit. We rely on coaches and parents that help us maintain the complex."The vandals also unsuccessfully tried to break into the clubhouse and damaged the back door while doing so.Jerry Bartholomew, president of the Roxborough Eagles Athletic Association."they definitely knew the layout. The way they came up and down the steps. How they were trying to avoid being seen," said Jerry Bartholomew, president of the Roxborough Eagles Athletic Association.This isn't the first time the Perelman Complex has been targeted.Earlier this summer they were victims of a burglary. It's not clear if the same people are behind this latest incident.The nonprofit spent June raising money to replace over $10,000 in stolen equipment.As for the vandals, detectives are combing through the video to identify the suspects, who could be linked to other incidents in the area."we're an organization that tries to give back to their community, and tries to give kids a safe place to play. So I think just find some other place to do it, don't do it here," said Sannicandro.