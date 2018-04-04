SOCIETY

Vernon Odom recalls covering Martin Luther King Jr. assassination

EMBED </>More Videos

Vernon Odom recalls covering MLK assassination. He tells his story to Sharrie Williams during Action News at 4:30pm on April 4, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A member of the Action News team has a very vivid memory of how the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. unfolded.

Vernon Odom was a 19-year-old radio journalist while attending Morehouse College in Atlanta, the same city where Dr. King's family lived.

When Vernon heard Dr. King had been shot, he grabbed his equipment and drove to the King's family home where he spoke exclusively to Coretta Scott King in her driveway.

"I loaded up my car with a tape recorder that the station had issued me. It was the size of a suitcase, reel-to-reel," he said.

"I went to the front yard and Mrs. King, who I had covered and done stories with, said, 'Odom, my husband Dr. Martin Luther King has been shot in Memphis. Andy just called me,' referring to Andy Young, and told me they don't know his fate and he was rushed to the hospital," he said.

"They went roaring off to the airport, and I got in my car and went roaring off right behind them," he said.

Vernon says the mayor and police chief of Atlanta joined Mrs. King at the airport when he noticed she became very emotional.

He feared Mrs. King had received the worst possible news.

"Mrs. King and Mayor Allen were walking back out of the airport, and she had tears in her eyes. I said, 'Mrs. King, have you learned anything new? She said, 'Yes, my husband has passed away," Vernon said. "It was a dramatic ride to the airport, it was dramatic being in that place in history right at that time.

Vernon Odom would later travel to Memphis as a young journalist to cover the trial of James Earl Ray, the man convicted of murdering Dr. King.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newsmlk 50th anniversarymartin luther king jrNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Local activists recall meeting Martin Luther King Jr.
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News