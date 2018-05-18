SOCIETY

Veteran participates in Wilmington Grand Prix despite being told he may never walk again

EMBED </>More Videos

Veteran participates in Wilmington Grand Prix despite being told he may never walk again. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 18, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON (WPVI) --
He was told he may never walk again after he was ambushed by a bomb on the battlefield.

But today, Iraq war veteran Brian Tibbits is getting ready to race.

The 41-year-old marine defied his prognosis after a landmine detonated under his vehicle in 2004, essentially breaking his back.

But in the years since, lots of hard work has prepared him to compete in the very challenging Monkey Hill Time Trial, which is the opening event for the Wilmington Grand Prix.

"For me it's just coming out here, I know I can do it, you know getting up this little stretch here and do it safely in the best time possible, given the conditions that we have," says Tibbits.

Brian's race kicks off today at 5:00 p.m. rain or shine.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydelaware newsmarines
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News