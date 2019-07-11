PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- It's been more than two years since U.S. Army Veteran Eli Smith sold everything he owned to take up a new kind of deployment.
He traveled by foot from Florida to California and trekked the whole West Coast for one mission. He wanted to raise awareness for veterans suffering from PTSD.
He has since strapped his helmet and pedaled across the continental United States. Today, Action News met him in Philadelphia to share his powerful message with veterans and their families in our area.
To learn more about his mission, visit his site.
Veteran's journey across America brings powerful message to Philadelphia
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News