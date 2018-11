EMBED >More News Videos Laura Bush and George W. Bush address the guests at the National Constitution Center after accepting this year's award..

When George W. Bush and Laura Bush received the Liberty Medal at the National Constitution Center on Veterans Day, dignitaries, including former Vice President Joe Biden sang praises for the work the two have done supporting U.S. veterans.But it two U.S. Amry veterans probably had the biggest impact on the crowd at the N.C.C.Sgt 1st Class Michael Rodriguez and Sgt. Leslie Zimmerman spoke together about their work with Team 43 at the George W. Bush Institute.