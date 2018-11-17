LIBERTY MEDAL

Veterans' Stories: Justin Constantine

Retired U.S Marine Lt Col. Justin Constantine was shot in the head by a sniper during a routine patrol in Iraq's Al-Anbar Province in 2006.
After more than 2 dozen surgeries, he is now a motivational speaker, leadership consultant, author of 2 books and founder of a company with a mission of encouraging businesses in the private sector to hire returning veterans.

He is a 2016 graduate of the Presidential Leadership Scholars.
An avid golfer, he joined President George W. Bush and Laura Bush on the golf course in 2013 and 2014, as a member of Team 43, an adapted sports program run by the Military Service Initiative of the George W. Bush Institute
https://www.bushcenter.org/people/justin-constantine.html
https://www.justinconstantine.com/
https://jobs.justinconstantine.com/employers
