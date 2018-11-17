Veterans' Stories: Kent Solheim

Lt Colonel Kent Solheim is a U.S. Army Green Beret with over 23 years of service. He is also a Wounded Warrior, having lost his right leg after he was shot 4 times in Iraq in 2007.In his career, he's been deployed 8 times to Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa and 2 of those deployments were as an amputee.Solheim is a member of Team 43, The Bush Institute's Military Service Initiative and did the W100K mountain bike ride with President Bush twice.He and his wife, Trina, have started a non-profit called Gold Star Teen Adventures to help the children of Special Forces members who did not make it home.