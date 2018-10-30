A South Jersey man who lost nearly everything when Superstorm Sandy crashed ashore six years ago now has back some of his most prized possessions.In Plumsted, Ocean County on Tuesday, Congressman Chris Smith presented Bernard Ebner with the medals he earned over years of military service.The medals were stashed for safe keeping in a cabinet in Ebner's Union Beach home. But they were lost when the storm destroyed the house.Ebner, who served with distinction in Vietnam, has been trying ever since to get them replaced."It means a lot to get this back. I've been searching for a long time," Ebner said. "I'm just overwhelmed with this as it is, and I want to thank everyone."Ebner told us he knows that much of what was lost can never be gotten back, but he's deeply moved to now have these symbols of his service.-----