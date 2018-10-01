SOCIETY

Vets travel to Washington for Bucks County Tour of Honor

Bucks County Tour of Honor.

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Dozens of local military veterans are spending Monday in the nation's capital.

Vets who served in World War II and the Korean War gathered in Bensalem in the morning to begin the Bucks County Tour of Honor.

The group left on buses from Parx Casino for a visit to several war memorials in Washington D.C.

The organizers of the trip say it's a chance to show the vets the memorials that they helped earn.

"It's only because of what they do for us that we have the freedoms that we have in our country. So it's our way of saying thank you, and honor them for a day," Welcome Home Coordinator Michael Smith said.

The trip is free for the veterans and will be followed by a welcome home celebration and dinner at the Parx Casino.

