Veterans upset after flags, markers removed from graves in Langhorne

LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia said today in a statement the removal of flags and scores of metal veteran flag holders was a planned action. The removal was from veterans graves located in the Our Lady of Grace Cemetery in Langhorne.

The statement said a new management company at the cemetery recently removed what was described as "deteriorate flags as well as deteriorated service markers."

The unannounced removal of the markers caused alarm for some on social media.

"My reaction is it should not have happened. We put a lot of work in putting those markers out and flags out," one veteran tells Action News.

The Archdiocese statement said the flags would be retired in a proper respectful manner. It also said the new management group would work with the Our Lady of Grace parish to install new replacement markers at each grave where the deteriorated markers were removed.

The statement did not say why the management firm had not obtained new markers first before replacing the old ones.

The new company did not apparently reach out to the local American Legion post which says it coordinated a community-wide effort to put out 3000 American flags in the cemetery last May.
