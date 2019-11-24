Society

12-year-old Minnesota boy sees color for the 1st time in heartwarming video

MINNESOTA -- A 12 year-old Minnesota boy experienced a flood of emotions when he saw color for the first time.

Jonathan Jones tried on special glasses that allow him to see color after his principal, who is also colorblind, let him borrow them.

Jones will soon have his own after a GoFundMe page was created to buy him a pair. The goal was to raise $350 but the page raised over $23,000.

The leftover funds will be donated to a foundation that purchases colorblind glasses for those who can't afford them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyminnesotacolorblindamazing video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TONIGHT on 6abc: Taylor Swift could make history at American Music Awards
Man shot in Wawa parking lot, police say
3 found dead after garage fire; home called 'crime scene'
Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy
Fire rips through Bensalem apartment building
'My mom is trying to kill me': Chilling 911 call from 7-year-old
Show More
AccuWeather: Brighter Monday
Everything to know about the 2019 American Music Awards
These farmers are feeding Philly's homeless, saving the planet with cheese
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
Stranger's Facebook post helps mom ID son's rare polio-like illness
More TOP STORIES News