Society

Ring doorbell cam captures adorable moment 5-year-old salutes American flag

Doorbell camera video of a 5-year-old saluting the American flag is warming the hearts of Americans everywhere.

Preston Satterthwaite had finished a bike ride with his dad when he ran around to the front of his house.

"I was taking his bike in the garage and I thought he was following (behind) me," said Preston's dad, Mike Satterthwaite. "And as I was putting it (the bike) away, I turn around and noticed he was gone."

With pajamas and a bike helmet still on, Preston walked up to the American flag in front of his footsteps and began saying the pledge of allegiance.

The 5-year-old's sweet showcase of American pride was captured on the family's Ring doorbell camera. The family said they bought the camera after their old flag and mount was vandalized.

"It was kind of ironic that the moment someone pulled it down, led to us capturing this great moment," Mike said.

Preston recently learned the pledge in his kindergarten class and shared the reason he enjoys saying it.

"The United States is the best country ever," Preston said.

Preston's parents, Matt and Jessica, say it's a family moment their family will cherish forever.

"It was the typical mom pride moment that I'll never forget," Jessica said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaught on videou.s. & worldfeel goodsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 22 injured in deck collapse in Wildwood
Southbound I-95 reopens following multi-vehicle crash
AccuWeather: Warm And Less Humid
Police: Uber driver deviated from route, locked doors
Woman dreams she swallowed engagement ring, wakes up to find she actually did
Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill's birthplace
3 killed, 1 critically injured in Plymouth Township head-on crash
Show More
Hero Thrill Show connects Philly officers with kids, community
Human remains found in Smyrna believed to be those of child, police say
Feds: Osama bin Laden's son killed in US counterterrorism operation
Tennessee band wears T-shirt honoring bullied fan
Trump to have dinner with Otto Warmbier's parents
More TOP STORIES News