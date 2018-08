EMBED >More News Videos Witnesses say it felt like an earthquake when the hole opened up as reported during Action News at 10 on August 10, 2018.

A car narrowly escaped a massive sinkhole in northwest China and the incident was captured on camera.Heavy rain sent floodwaters rushing down the street, causing the ground to give way on Saturday.The video showed dozens of people working together to haul back the vehicle which was dangling over the edge of the sinkhole.------