Video shows gas station employee saving life of choking customer

UNION CITY, Okla. -- A quick-thinking employee sprang into action to save a man's life after he passed out while choking on a hamburger.

According to Live 5 in Oklahoma, Ticresha Cox heard a commotion on the other side of the counter at her Love's convenience store.

She quickly ran from behind the counter to find customer Tommy Robinson choking on the floor.

Cox quickly lifted him to his feet and performed the Heimlich to dislodge the food caught in his throat.

"I yelled for help, and I noticed no one else was in the store, and then I thought to myself, if I didn't act now this man could die," Cox said.

Cox had only been working at Love's for a little more than two weeks.

'Man, I'm so thankful, because it's that quick that something can happen and be over," Robinson said.
