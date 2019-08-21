A sign language interpreter stole the show during a hip hop concert thanks to her lightning fast hands and dance moves.
Video shows Amber Galloway Gallego keeping up with rapper Twista's rapid-fire flow.
The clip, posted by Twista himself, quickly went viral with many saying she deserves a world record for her performance.
And it turns out, Guinness agrees, asking her to apply.
For perspective, Twista is widely known as the world's fastest rapper, clocking nearly 1,300 words in a four and a half minute song.
Video of sign language interpreter at Twista concert goes viral
