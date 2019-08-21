Video of sign language interpreter at Twista concert goes viral

A sign language interpreter stole the show during a hip hop concert thanks to her lightning fast hands and dance moves.Video shows Amber Galloway Gallego keeping up with rapper Twista's rapid-fire flow.The clip, posted by Twista himself, quickly went viral with many saying she deserves a world record for her performance.And it turns out, Guinness agrees, asking her to apply.For perspective, Twista is widely known as the world's fastest rapper, clocking nearly 1,300 words in a four and a half minute song.