Society

Video shows Camden firefighters smashing car windows to get to fire hydrant

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Video from a fire scene in Camden is showing why it's so important not to park in front of hydrants on the street.

Camden Fire Officers Local 2578 posted the video on Facebook.

They had to smash out the windows of a car that was in their way while responding to a fire over the weekend.

The incident occured on the 400 block of Chambers Street.

Despite the added hurdle, crews did get the flames extinguished without anyone getting injured.
