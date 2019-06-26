VIDEO: Toddler quickly goes from excited to terrified on first roller coaster ride

A 4-year-old's reaction to his first time on a roller coaster quickly goes from excited to terrified.The video was posted to Instagram on June 16 by the boy's mother, Paula Goodwin after they went to Carowinds amusement park in North Carolina.She says she wanted to capture Zachary's first time on a roller coaster but wasn't expecting his hilarious reaction to the wild ride.The video shows the roller coaster of emotions Zachary experienced as the ride dropped 40 feet and reached speeds up to 35 mph.