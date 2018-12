EMBED >More News Videos Missing Colorado woman Kelsey Berreth likely killed at home, fiance charged. ABC News reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on December 21, 2018.

Friends and family came together to remember the missing mother from Colorado, just hours after her fiance was charged with murder.ABC News captured video as armed police arrested Patrick Frazee on Friday.He's now charged with first-degree murder of Kelsey Berreth.A body has not been found, but investigators say they recovered items pointing to a crime that occurred at her house.Berreth has been missing since Thanksgiving.------