Virginia restaurant accused of mocking customer who paid bill in coins

Virginia restaurant accused of mocking customer who paid bill in coins. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 22, 2018. (WPVI)

A Virginia restaurant is facing some backlash after it poked fun at a customer who paid his bill using dozens of coins.

The Beer 88 Restaurant has now taken down the Facebook post, but 6abc sister station in Lynchburg captured a screen grab that showed a picture of the receipt, a $20 bill and dozens of quarters with the caption, "How NOT to pay at a restaurant #WeAreBeer88NotCoinstar."

The restaurant says it was meant as a joke, but some called it rude.

Seventeen-year-old Cohen Naulty says he's the one who left the coins.

He says they were tips he had earned working at another local restaurant.

He was at Beer 88 treating his friends.

"It's just U.S. currency, I'm allowed to use it, it's not illegal. I'm not doing anything wrong," said Naulty.

Naulty says he paid his $45 tab with mostly coins, and a $20 bill.

It also included a $10 tip.

There was a back and forth on Facebook, with both sides say they now feel insulted.

Naulty says if he goes back to the restaurant, he plans to pay in pennies.

