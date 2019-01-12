Virginia woman says Christmas tree left her house infested with praying mantises

A Virginia woman says her Christmas tree has left her a gift that has kept on giving, but not in a good way.Molly Kreuze says more than 100 praying mantises have infested her home.She says they hatched from an egg hidden in the branches of her tree.Kreuze says she's not grossed out by the insects.Instead, she is feeding them fruit flies and storing the mantises in a shoe box until she can find them a new home.As for the future, Molly says she plans to buy a fake Christmas tree.------