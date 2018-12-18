SOCIETY

Volunteers build ramp for 2-year-old paralyzed in Mays Landing crash

Volunteers build ramp for child paralyzed in car crash. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on December 18, 2018.

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A little boy who was severely injured in a car accident received some much-needed help from a local construction company.

Carpenters spent Tuesday morning in Williamstown, New Jersey building a handicapped accessible ramp for 2-year-old Zayden Jenkins.

Zayden was in the car seat of a vehicle that was struck head-on in Mays Landing in August.

He was paralyzed from the waist down.

Volunteers have been keeping in touch with his family to learn what Zayden might need when he comes home.

His mother and grandmother also suffered major injuries in the crash.

The volunteers also give their time to build ramps for military veterans.

