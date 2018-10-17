Waiting for a winner in the $667 million Mega Millions Jackpot

The winning numbers from Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing are: 3, 45, 49, 61, 69, and MegaBall 09Lottery officials increased the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing from $654 million to $667 million, making it the third-largest grand prize in U.S. history. The increase reflects a surge in ticket sales.The record lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.Although the Mega Millions prize has grown larger, the odds of winning remain the same, at a dismal one in 302.5 million.The $667 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. The cash option, which is favored by nearly all winners, is $380 million.As of early Wednesday morning, there is no word if a winning ticket was sold.The California lottery tweeted that one ticket in the Golden State matched 5 of 6 numbers in San Francisco.Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.------