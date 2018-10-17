LOTTERY

Waiting for a winner in the $667 million Mega Millions Jackpot

EMBED </>More Videos

Lottery fever grows with large Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 6 p.m., October 16, 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa --
The winning numbers from Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing are: 3, 45, 49, 61, 69, and MegaBall 09

Lottery officials increased the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing from $654 million to $667 million, making it the third-largest grand prize in U.S. history. The increase reflects a surge in ticket sales.

The record lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

Although the Mega Millions prize has grown larger, the odds of winning remain the same, at a dismal one in 302.5 million.

The $667 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. The cash option, which is favored by nearly all winners, is $380 million.

As of early Wednesday morning, there is no word if a winning ticket was sold.

The California lottery tweeted that one ticket in the Golden State matched 5 of 6 numbers in San Francisco.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldlotterymega millionspowerball
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
LOTTERY
Did you win? Numbers drawn for $667M Mega Millions jackpot
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $654 million
No winning Mega Millions ticket, jackpot now $654 million
More lottery
SOCIETY
Sweet video: Girl gives Meghan toy koala 'for your baby'
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Woman fired after blocking man from entering his building
Help kids with food allergies have a happy, safe Halloween
More Society
Top Stories
Fire engulfs Browns Mills home
Rash of daytime burglaries reported in Graduate Hospital
Bucks Co. residents warned to watch for more possible explosives
YouTube experiencing outages Tuesday
14 kids detained following large fight on Broad Street
AccuWeather: A Windy Wednesday
Body of girl, 2, found partially buried; caregiver questioned
Mother mourns the loss of daughter to hit-and-run
Show More
Officer rescues kitten from car
AG: Mom helped make child porn using daughter, 3, in Delco
Man resentenced, gets 22 years to life in retired cop's murder
DA: Man killed in Cheltenham after possible road rage incident
Charles Barkley discusses Embiid, Fultz, Simmons ahead of season opener
More News