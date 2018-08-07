SOCIETY

Walmart worker steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy

EMBED </>More Videos

Walmart worker steps in when nail salon turns away special needs woman. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on August 7, 2018.

BURTON, Mich. (WPVI) --
A Walmart cashier stepped in to help pamper a woman with cerebral palsy who was turned away from a nail salon in Michigan.

According to a Facebook post by Tasia Smith, the salon told Angela Peters she couldn't get her nails done because "she moves too much."

After seeing this, Walmart employee Ebony Harris decided to skip her break and help make Peters feel special.

They bought nail polish and headed to the nearby Subway where Harris painted Peters' nails.

"We're not trying to bash the nail salon. We're not trying to make them lose customers, make them look bad," Harris said. "But maybe spread awareness that no matter the person, who they are, what color they are, disability, whatever, they're people too. She's a girly girl. She's just like you, me, Tasia, my daughter, anybody. She wants to look pretty, you know, and so why can't she?"

