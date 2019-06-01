Warm weather draws people outside in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a week of wicked storms, the weather has broken and Saturday has shaped up to be sunny.The warm weather, forcing everyone outside to soak up the sun.The grill is hot in Awbury Park, a perfect day for a family cookout.On the menu is grilled chicken smothered in Kenyatta James' homemade barbeque sauce."My latest iteration uses Jim Beam," said James. "It's a bourbon sauce that has equal parts ketchup and molasses."Crowds are taking advantage of outdoor dining options along Main Street in Manayunk.Chris Fitzpatrick has his day planned out, "Brunch, bottomless mimosas, trying to head over and get some pool time in shortly."In Elkins Park, bargain hunting is bountiful. Yard sales are drawing customers to lush lawns filled with treasures.David Lee is hosting the yard sale along with other Grace Point Church congregants."All this rain we had, we were a little bit worried. This is a yard sale for the church, so it's a charity event we do every year. This year God has blessed us with a beautiful day," said Lee.