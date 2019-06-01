Society

Warm weather draws people outside in Philly

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a week of wicked storms, the weather has broken and Saturday has shaped up to be sunny.

The warm weather, forcing everyone outside to soak up the sun.

The grill is hot in Awbury Park, a perfect day for a family cookout.

On the menu is grilled chicken smothered in Kenyatta James' homemade barbeque sauce.

"My latest iteration uses Jim Beam," said James. "It's a bourbon sauce that has equal parts ketchup and molasses."

Crowds are taking advantage of outdoor dining options along Main Street in Manayunk.

Chris Fitzpatrick has his day planned out, "Brunch, bottomless mimosas, trying to head over and get some pool time in shortly."

In Elkins Park, bargain hunting is bountiful. Yard sales are drawing customers to lush lawns filled with treasures.

David Lee is hosting the yard sale along with other Grace Point Church congregants.

"All this rain we had, we were a little bit worried. This is a yard sale for the church, so it's a charity event we do every year. This year God has blessed us with a beautiful day," said Lee.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphilly newsweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows emergency landing on Ocean City beach
Virginia Beach shooting: 12 killed in shooting at municipal center
Man injured in house fire in Tioga-Nicetown
Virginia Beach shooting: City identifies 12 people killed
Dover pedestrian struck by 90-year-old at Pride Festival
Man arrested after barricade situation in Jenkintown, Pa.
Woman found dead in Philadelphia trash can identified
Show More
Police: Man killed brother at Atlantic City casino hotel
Baffling break-in: Was Wi-Fi to home security system jammed?
Teen girl hit by car moments after leaving prom
Teacher who admitted to sex with student arrested again
Woman shot to death while sitting inside car
More TOP STORIES News