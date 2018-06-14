SOCIETY

Washington's battlefield flag on view at revolution museum

(The Museum of the American Revolution)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
George Washington's personal Revolutionary War headquarters flag is going on display at Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution, just in time for Flag Day.

The faded and fragile blue silk flag marked Washington's presence on the battlefield during the war, and its appearance at the museum is the flag's first public display in Philadelphia since the war.

The museum is bringing the flag, known as the Commander-in-Chief's Standard, out of its archives for public viewing from Thursday through Sunday.

It features 13 white stars on a blue background, representing the 13 colonies.

Collections manager Michelle Moskal, right, and curator Mark Turdo hang the Commander-in-Chief's Standard at an exhibition gallery in the Museum of the American Revolution.



"Revolutionary Americans adopted various symbols to represent the new republic that they created after the Declaration of Independence," said Dr. R. Scott Stephenson, vice president of collections, exhibitions and programs for the museum. "Washington's Standard includes a blue field with thirteen white stars representing a new constellation, which Congress adopted in 1777 as a component of the now familiar 'Star-Spangled Banner.'"

In the early 20th century, descendants of Washington's sister, Betty Washington Lewis, donated the flag to the Valley Forge Historical Society. The society transferred the collection to the museum in 2003.

In the museum's main exhibition, visitors can view two other rare, Revolutionary-era flags that are on display. The Monmouth Flag is one of the oldest surviving flags from the American Revolution, dating to about 1775. It still has the British Union in the corner.

The Forster Flag may be one of the earliest American flags to have been altered after the Declaration of Independence. It is clear that the British Union was removed from it and the white fabric has been reworked to create stripes.

Flag Day is celebrated on June 14, and commemorates the 1777 resolution by the Continental Congress calling for the creation of the United States flag.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newsmuseum of american revolution
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
Confederate statue on UNC campus toppled by protesters
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Show More
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
More News