A French troupe will stage an aerial dance party nightly on the banks of the Schuylkill River. It's a world premiere commissioned by the Kimmel Center. So we could show you just how special this performance will be, the Kimmel Center paid for our trip to France for a sneak peek. Nobuntu, an all-female acapella group from Zimbabwe will open nightly for Cristal Palace
Transe Express: Cristal Palace | Tickets
Performance dates: 8 p.m. nightly, June 1-10
Kelly Drive at Fountain Green on the banks of the Schuylkill River
