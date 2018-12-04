GEORGE H.W. BUSH

FULL COVERAGE: George HW Bush lies in state at U.S. Capitol; funeral plans, legacy and a look back at his life

EMBED </>More Videos

George H.W. Bush: Funeral plans, legacy and a look back at President George H.W. Bush's life (1 of 18)

The life and career of George HW Bush

The life and career of George HW Bush

George H.W. Bush, a World War II hero whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in Kuwait, but then plummeted in the throes of a weak economy that led voters to turn him out of office after a single term, has died. He was 94.

WATCH LIVE: Former President George HW Bush lies in state at the U.S. Capitol building

Bush, who also presided during the collapse of the Soviet Union and the final months of the Cold War, died late Friday night at his Houston home, said family spokesman Jim McGrath. His wife of more than 70 years, Barbara Bush, died in April 2018.

VIDEOS: George HW Bush tributes, services throughout the week
EMBED More News Videos

George H.W. Bush videos: Former president lies in state, be laid to rest this week (1 of 6)

George H.W Bush arrives at the Capitol Rotunda.


FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush


What we know about George H.W. Bush's funeral plans


Remembering Bush 41

H.W. and Barbara Bush


Bush 41 and his family


Related Topics:
societypoliticsgeorge h.w. bushfuneralu.s. & worldtexas newsHoustonTanglewood
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
George W Bush to give eulogy at father's funeral
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Memorial services to honor President George HW Bush
President George H.W. Bush returns to capital to lie in state
More george h.w. bush
SOCIETY
How to get into the holiday spirit: 25 ways in 25 days
President George H.W. Bush returns to capital to lie in state
Secret Santa pays off $29K worth of layaway items at Walmart
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
More Society
Top Stories
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Roosevelt Blvd. Expressway, 2 rescued
Philadelphia's 2018 murder rate passes last year's total
Boil water advisory lifted in Lower Bucks County
Wentz tosses for 2 TDs, leads Eagles over Redskins 28-13
Philly officer shot in line of duty: "I was extremely lucky"
President George H.W. Bush returns to capital to lie in state
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House reopens
Show More
AccuWeather: Brisk and Colder Today, Staying Colder Into The Weekend
Secret Santa pays off $29K worth of layaway items at Walmart
Shapiro and interfaith leaders discuss protecting houses of worship
Police ID 3 bodies found wrapped in blankets, $60K reward offered
Flyers name Chuck Fletcher as new General Manager
More News