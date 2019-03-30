Society

WATCH: Model crushes meter-long pizza in under 5 minutes

EMBED <>More Videos

Model crushes meter-long pizza in under 5 minutes. Watch the video in the player above.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (WPVI) -- A model is raising eyebrows after devouring a meter-long pizza.

On March 11, Nela Zisser posted to Instagram about the challenge at Goode Brothers pizza restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand.

Her post reads: "What's better than pizza?? Pizza that's a whole metre long."

According to Storyful, Zisser, who is also a medical student and competitive eater, devoured the pizza in under five minutes!

In the video you can see Zisser's technique - rolling up slices and downing them with big bites.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybuzzworthyu.s. & worldpizza
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
University confirms death of missing student from N.J.
Man accused of killing ex-wife inside Radnor Twp. Wawa store
Ex-NJ cop caught on camera assaulting suicidal hospital patient
Rolling Stones postpone tour for Mick Jagger's 'medical treatment'
19-year-old shot and killed after knocking on wrong door
Person struck, killed by train in Macungie Twp.
1 dead, another critical after North Philadelphia shooting
Show More
Superstorm Sandy contractor sentenced for stealing money
Man shot in the face in North Philadelphia
Firefighter critically burned in Delaware walks out of hospital
'Superhero' kids include 5-year-old birthday boy at skate park
Ex-Penn State president asks court to throw out conviction
More TOP STORIES News