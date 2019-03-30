WATCH: Model crushes meter-long pizza in under 5 minutes

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (WPVI) -- A model is raising eyebrows after devouring a meter-long pizza.On March 11, Nela Zisser posted to Instagram about the challenge at Goode Brothers pizza restaurant in Auckland, New Zealand.Her post reads: "What's better than pizza?? Pizza that's a whole metre long."According to Storyful, Zisser, who is also a medical student and competitive eater, devoured the pizza in under five minutes!In the video you can see Zisser's technique - rolling up slices and downing them with big bites.