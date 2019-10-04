Society

Rod Stewart crashes Vegas wedding with song and tickets

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WPVI) -- A British couple's wedding went from a veritable nightmare to a viral dream, complete with a surprise performance from Rock and Roll Hall of fame Rod Stewart. The viral moment was captured and shared via Storyful.

Sharon Cook and Andrew Aitchison thought their wedding at Caesars Palace Las Vegas was in jeopardy after the collapse of Thomas Cook travel agency on September 23. But Caesars, along with some help from Delta Airlines, came to the rescue.

The couple and the entire wedding party were given complimentary flights from Delta.

And it didn't stop there.

The hotel gave the newlyweds the ultimate wedding gift by organizing a surprise performance from the British song legend.

The couple had long envisioned a Vegas wedding and had been planning the event for years. But the Thomas Cook travel agency collapse pit that all in jeopardy, devastating the couple.

Aitchison tweeted on Sept. 27, that he had received a phone call from Caesars Palace telling him they wanted to lend some assistance and to expect some surprises.

The biggest came in the form of Stewart, who walked out during the ceremony to acknowledge the couple's hardships before launching into hit song "Have I told you lately" and providing the entire wedding party with tickets to his upcoming show.

"Thank you Rod you've absolutely made our dream wedding you absolute legend. We can't wait to see you Friday," Aitchison later tweeted.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylas vegascelebritymusicwedding crashers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prosecutor: Still need "key piece" of info as Dulce search goes on
Suspects tie up employees in Logan armed robbery caught on camera
1 death, multiple illnesses attributed to vaping in Pennsylvania
Actress Diahann Carroll dies at 84
Police on alert following Upper Darby High School threats
Police: 2 Philly students make threats, reference Stoneman shooting
Man accidentally shot dead after trying to surprise father-in-law
Show More
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy today, dry weekend ahead
90-foot holographic 'ghost ship' comes to Penn's Landing
'Joker' premiere prompts Philadelphia police to increase security
2019 Pennsylvania Conference for Women
2019 Philly Film Festival: Opening and Closing night films revealed
More TOP STORIES News