SOCIETY

WATCH: President Donald Trump, Melania Trump lead the lighting of the National Christmas Tree

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump led a countdown for the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on Wednesday, and first lady Melania Trump hit the switch. (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the nation's capital.

President Donald Trump led a countdown for the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on Wednesday, and first lady Melania Trump hit the switch to illuminate the decked-out spruce in President's Park, just south of the White House.

PHOTOS: White House Christmas decorations


"Merry Christmas, everybody," the president said. "We just have to say it all together: Merry, merry Christmas."

It's the 96th straight year for the presidential tradition.

Speaking at the close of the event, which featured musical performances from LOCASH, Spensha Baker, Gabby Barrett, Abby Anderson and others, Trump paused to recognize the victims of disasters across the country this year.

"Our thoughts turn to those who are rebuilding their lives after devastating wildfires, destructive hurricanes and terrible tragedy," he said. "We are one American family, and we hurt together, and we heal together, and we will always pull through together."
Trump also honored foster families in attendance, first responders, as well as members of the military and their loved ones.

"Their families are all our families," he said.

The president's children Don Jr. and Tiffany, daughter-in-law Lara Trump, Don Jr.'s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke were also in attendance.

PHOTOS: The National Christmas Tree lighting through the years


The first lighting took place on Christmas Eve in 1923, when President Calvin Coolidge lit a Christmas tree in front of 3,000 spectators.

The National Christmas Tree is a living Colorado blue spruce. It is surrounded by 56 smaller trees featuring ornaments from every state and territory and the District of Columbia.

RELATED STORIES:

The top five picks for Christmas trees
How to make your Christmas tree last a long time
Official White House Christmas Tree welcomed by Trumps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychristmas treeholidaychristmasthe white housePresident Donald Trumpmelania trumpdonald trump jrkellyanne conway
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
PHOTOS: The National Christmas Tree through the years
Beloved crossing guard vying for title of nation's favorite
Marine veteran gets help with home repairs in North Wales
N.J. town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
More Society
Top Stories
Cohen expected to plead guilty to lying to Congress in collusion probe
Former Pa. Attorney General Kathleen Kane reports to prison
N.J. man charged with killing brother's family in fire
2 women arrested following violent altercation at Wawa
Man sought for groping girl, 12, on her way to school
Man, 23, killed in North Philadelphia double shooting
Armed robbers break into Fairmount home
Action News Morning Update
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Victim of brutal attack on SEPTA bus speaks
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's 'Abcde' name
Video: Postal worker throws package from truck onto Montco lawn
Argument leads to shooting inside Tioga bar
Leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
More News