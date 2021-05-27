'We motivate each other:' Philadelphia twins graduate at top of class

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jonathan and Janaya Boston McCray were born just one minute apart. Now, they are graduating at the top of their class from William W. Bodine High School in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood."We motivate each other at all times, like we compete for grades and everything," Janaya said.Jonathan and Janaya, of North Philadelphia, are the class of 2021 valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.The twins are the first in their family to go to college, and both will attend on a full ride.Jonathan ran track and Janaya played basketball. They said the key to their success is real teamwork and the support of their parents."I watched my parents sacrifice a lot for me and my sister throughout the years," Jonathan said.Their history teacher, Kate Raber, said both teens are more than just book smart."They are students who know their minds. They're students who know how to elevate their voices and their own classmates," Raber said.Janaya is heading to Temple University and will pursue her dream of becoming a veterinarian. Jonathan is excited to be in the nation's capital studying pre-law at Howard University. He aspires to become the next president and follow in the footsteps of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.They will graduate from Bodine on June 10, which also happens to be their 18th birthday.