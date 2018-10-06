SOCIETY

Wedding bells ring out at senior living facility in Willow Grove

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Love was in the air at a senior living facility in Willow Grove, Montgomery County.

Crystal Morgan, the executive director of the Landing at Willow Grove tied the knot Saturday.

She hand-delivered invitations to all the residents in July.

Today, they gathered outdoors and watched her and her fiance Derek say I do.>

The wedding was followed by an afternoon of dancing.

