Wedding bells ring out at senior living facility in Willow Grove

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (WPVI) --Love was in the air at a senior living facility in Willow Grove, Montgomery County.
Crystal Morgan, the executive director of the Landing at Willow Grove tied the knot Saturday.
She hand-delivered invitations to all the residents in July.
Today, they gathered outdoors and watched her and her fiance Derek say I do.>
The wedding was followed by an afternoon of dancing.
