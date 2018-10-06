Wedding bells ring out at senior living facility in Willow Grove

Love was in the air at a senior living facility in Willow Grove, Montgomery County.Crystal Morgan, the executive director of the Landing at Willow Grove tied the knot Saturday.She hand-delivered invitations to all the residents in July.Today, they gathered outdoors and watched her and her fiance Derek say I do.>The wedding was followed by an afternoon of dancing.[Ads /]------[b][url HREF="http://6abc.cm/2BucH0r" TARGET="blank" REL=""]Send a News Tip to Action News[/url][/b][b][url HREF="http://6abc.cm/2Gcv09s" TARGET="blank" REL=""]Learn More About 6abc Apps[/url][/b]