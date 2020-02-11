Society

Wedding photos, text messages serve as new clues for missing Idaho siblings

There are new developments in the search for two missing Idaho siblings.

New pictures were released of the missing children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband in Hawaii.

The wedding photos were taken a month after her children, J.J. and Tylee were last seen.

They show a seemingly happy couple in early November.

Meanwhile, a friend of Tylee's says she texted the teen's phone in October, a month after she vanished, and received a message back saying, "Hi. Miss you guys too... luv ya."

It's been nearly two weeks since Lori Vallow Daybell missed a court-ordered deadline to physically produce her children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyidahomissing girlmissing boymissing childrensiblings
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man admits killing father, brother in West Oak Lane: Police
Student sexually assaulted near West Chester University
Man opens fire on Philly officers during robbery investigation
Trump pays tribute to 2 fallen soldiers in Delaware
Deadly coronavirus gets a name: COVID-19
Expensive puppies stolen from Bucks County kennel: Breeder
Memorial held for coach, family killed in Bryant crash
Show More
Philadelphia police search for purse-snatching trio
Man critically injured in Powelton shooting
Suspect told NJ teen he was at home to pick her up: Police
AccuWeather: Rainy Start, Milder Today
Fmr. CHOP patient raises $10K via slime to help others
More TOP STORIES News