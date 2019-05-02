Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend

Matt O' Donnell zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.
CHINESE LANTERN FESTIVAL
A dazzling display of Chinese culture is back in Center City. The Chinese Lantern Festival at Franklin Square features elaborate lanterns and installations. Artists created the lanterns by hand using traditional Chinese methods. The festival runs until June 30th. Festival tickets
PHILLY SCIENCE CARNIVAL
The Philadelphia Science Festival culminates with the science carnival on the Parkway. The free event features demonstrations, performances, food trucks and more. The science carnival runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Events and times
CINCO DE MAYO BASH
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with food trucks, live music and more. The Cinco de Mayo Bash presented by Food Trucks Craze takes over the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. Tickets are available for the event which runs Saturday afternoon, Saturday evening, and Sunday afternoon. Early-bird tickets
SOUTH STREET SPRING FEST
It's all about Spring at the 6th annual South Street Spring Festival. The roadway between 2nd Street and 8th Street will be filled with music, food, drinks, crafts and more. Spring Fest runs 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Things to do
PHOENIXVILLE FOOD FESTIVAL
Food trucks are rolling into Phoenixville for the Phoenixville Food Festival. The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Participating trucks
SIXERS HOST RAPTORS IN NBA PLAYOFFS
The Sixers are protecting their home court in their playoff series with the Toronto Raptors. Game three is Thursday night. You can watch game four Sunday afternoon at 3:30, right on 6abc. Sixers tickets
JIMMY ROLLINS DAY WITH THE PHILLIES
The Phillies host the Washington Nationals for a three-game series. They will celebrate 2008 World Champion Jimmy Rollins during a pre-game event Saturday. All moms will be celebrated at Sunday afternoon's game. Phillies tickets
CAMP OUT WITH THE UNION
It's U Camp Out night at the Union. After the match against the New England Revolution on Saturday night, families can buy tickets to camp out on the field. Union tickets
IBX BROAD STREET RUN
40,000 runners will be racing through the heart of Philadelphia. Sunday morning is the Broad Street Run. The event begins at 8 a.m. in Philadelphia's Olney section and runners will make their way to the Navy Yard. Broad St. info
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
