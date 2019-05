Things to do around Philly for Mother's Day weekend

SPRUCE STREET HARBOR PARK OPENS

Tamala Edwards zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.Start summer early at the Delaware River Waterfront. It's the opening weekend for Spruce Street Harbor Park. And the Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest will have a weekend carnival and roller skating extravaganza. Delaware Waterfront Cheering fans will line Kelly Drive for the Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta. Thousands of students will meet at the event on Friday and Saturday. It's the largest collegiate regatta in the United States. Regatta schedule The Festival of Fountains is now open at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square. Guests can enjoy colorful, illuminated performances among the renowned horticultural displays. The festival runs through September. Longwood Gardens This weekend is the Rittenhouse Square Fine Craft Fair. It's organized in partnership with the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen. It runs 11 a.m.-6 p.m Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m Sunday. Fine Craft Fair Here's a unique event for mother's day. The Museum of the American Revolution is inviting guests to celebrate revolutionary women on Sunday. Seating for a Mother's Day Tea with a costumed Martha Washington will take place at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Guests can also make their moms a monogrammed kerchief. Mother's Day tea