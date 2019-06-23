Society

Weekend Happenings: June 21 - 23, 2019

By Heather Grubola
The Philadelphia Zoo is celebrating it's annual Summer Ale Festival Saturday with a record number of regional and national breweries. Attendees 21 and over will go wild for a variety of craft beer, cider and lite bites plus private zoo-access after hours. The event takes place from 7p.m.-10p.m. There will be free parking and shuttle service from 30th Street Station.

Adventure Aquarium is kicking off its Hippo-sized "summer of fun" with Genny and Button. The Hippo Festival starts later Friday morning and runs through July 21st, with extra hippo feeds, hippo-themed games and close-up encounters.

The next two days turn Main Street Manayunk into a massive arts festival. Hundreds of artists from around the nation set up shop to sell jewelry, ceramics, woodworks and sculptures. The event is held along Main Street between Shurs Lane and Green Lane.

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival has been extended through Sunday July 14th at Franklin Square. The 29 displays are composed of 2-thousand lanterns, 20-thousand LED lights and 30-thousand square feet of silk.

The Chester County Balloon Festival will fill the sky with color during the 3-day event at New Garden Flying Field in Toughkenamon. Now in its 13th year, organizers are expecting over 20-thousand visitors to what they call a must attend event.

The Philadelphia Phillies will be spending the weekend at home against the Florida Marlins. But Friday night is a special night when second basemen and 2008 World Series Champion Chase Utley returns to officially retire as a Phillie.

Parks on Tap pops up at Campbell Square, a 3-acre park in Port Richmond.

Peddler's Village in New Hope is hosting it's first ever Art and Wine Festival this weekend. Visitors can sample various wines and take walking tours with artist Frank Hyder, whose inflatable sculptures are currently on display.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical "Cats" is now open at the Forrest Theatre located on Walnut Street. The extravaganza is currently on a national Broadway tour. The shows through June 30th.

And finally Brauhaus Schmitz is celebrating 10 years on South Street with a Summer Solstice Block Party ringing in the first day of summer. The event takes place Friday night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. along the 7-hundred block of South Street. There will be street performers, food trucks, plenty of beverages and live entertainment.
